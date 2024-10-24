Indian women avenge T20 World Cup loss with dominant win in ODI series opener against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian cricketers celebrating during the first ODI against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 24, 2024

India women registered a huge 59-run win in the first ODI game against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Star spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav helped India defend a low-score total of 227 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the game due to a niggle as India were bowled out to just 227 runs while batting first. Debutant Tajal Hasabnis top-scored with 42 runs and in-form Deepti added 41 runs to help the Women in Blue post a challenging total.

New Zealand struggled in the chase and failed to find any meaningful partnerships on a slow wicket in Ahmedabad. Amelia Kerr kept the game alive as she batted in the no.9 position and scored an unbeaten 25 runs but lacked support from the other end.

Radha Yadav picked three wickets and the debutant pacer Saima Thakor claimed two as the White Ferns stumbled to 168 in 40.4 overs.

India also managed to avenge their T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage loss against Sophie Devine's side to some extent. New Zealand defeated India by 58 runs in their opening game in the UAE and went on to win their maiden T20 World Cup title last week.

Both debutants Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor contributed to India's statement win. Deepti was awarded the Player of the Match award for scoring 41 runs and taking a big wicket of Georgia Plimmer's. She also dismissed Sophie Devine with a clever run-out.

New Zealand will eye a comeback and India women will seek to seal the series when both teams next meet in the second match on Sunday.

New Zealand Women Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lauren Down, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh.