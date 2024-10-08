Indian star jumps 82 places in ICC rankings after brilliant performance in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Indian cricket team players.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a low-scoring encounter in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 6. The win was essential for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team after they were thrashed by New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament. Starring for the Women in Blue was Arundhati Reddy, who picked up three wickets and helped India restrict the Women in Green to 105 in the first innings.

Arundhati was adjudged as the Player of the Match for her crucial role in the match. The pacer has earned another reward for her brilliant performance as she has jumped as many as 82 places in the ICC T20I rankings for the bowlers. As per the latest ICC rankings on Tuesday, Arundhati has climbed 82 spots to reach joint 89 in the bowlers' standings.

She has 347 rating points and is tied alongside Thailand's Suleeporn Laomi, Pakistan's Umm-E-Hani and Zimbabwe's Lindokuhle Mabhero.

Harmanpreet Kaur closes to top 10 in batters' rankings

Meanwhile, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also scalped up a few places in the latest rankings. She has jumped four places from 16th to 12th in the batters' chart. Harmanpreet guided India's run-chase after a mini scare in the latter part of the innings. She scored 29 in the 106-run chase before retiring hurt due to a neck issue.

Meanwhile, India's top-ranked batter in the standings - Smriti Mandhana - falls one place from fourth to fifth after her seven-run outing.

Despite her 23-run outing in the clash against Pakistan, Rodrigues has dropped from 18th to 20th, while Ghosh, who was dismissed for a golden duck against Pakistan, has come down to 25th.

There is some change in the top 10 of the batters' rankings. South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has climbed two places up from fifth with Hayley Matthews and Mandhana going a place down each. South African opener Tazmin Brits and Suzie Bates have also gone up a couple of spots each and are now ranked No.6 and No.7 respectively. Meanwhile, the batters ranking is led by Australian star Beth Mooney, while Sophie Ecclestone is on top of the bowlers' chart.