Sunday, July 21, 2024
     
Indian legends Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame

"Paes was inducted in the Player Category, while Amritraj and Evans were recognised as a part of the Contributor Category: honoring visionary leaders, pioneers, or individuals who have made a consummate impact on the sport," International Tennis Hall of Fame statement said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2024 16:39 IST
Leander Paes, Richard Evans and Vijay Amritraj
Image Source : GETTY Leander Paes, Richard Evans and Vijay Amritraj during an event in Newport on July 20, 2024

Indian tennis greats Vijay Amritraj and Leander Paes were inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 20. The legendary Amritraj was awarded the prestigious Hall of Fame in 2022 and was inducted in the Contributor category for his contribution to the game.

Leander Paes, 51, was inducted into the Player Category as the Indian duo became the first Asians to be part of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Paes remains India's most successful tennis player with 54 international titles, including 18 Grand Slam titles in doubles. 

"Paes was inducted in the Player Category, while Amritraj and Evans were recognised as a part of the Contributor Category: honouring visionary leaders, pioneers, or individuals who have made a consummate impact on the sport," International Tennis Hall of Fame statement. "The three inductees bring the total to 267 legends from 28 nations represented in the Hall of Fame."

Amritraj failed to win any major but is regarded as the best tennis player India has ever produced. Amritraj reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon and the US Open twice in men's singles during his career and recorded his highest ATP ranking of 18, the best by an Indian.

The 70-year-old Amritraj also featured in India's Davis Cup team, reaching the finals in 1974 and 1987. Amritraj recorded famous wins over former world no.1 players John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg and beat Jimmy Connors five times in eleven meetings. 

More to follow...

 

