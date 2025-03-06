Indian government's stance on playing cricket against Pakistan very categorical and clear, says Rajeev Shukla BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was the only BCCI official to attend the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He opened up on the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan and made the Indian government's stance clear on the resumption of matches.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, on Wednesday (March 5), opened up on the resumption of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan. He made it clear that a bilateral series between the arch-rivals will only resume if the Indian government provides the clearance. For the unversed, Shukla travelled to Lahore upon invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the second semi-final of Champions Trophy between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium.

He also praised Pakistan for hosting the Champions Trophy well. For the first time in 29 years, Pakistan got the hosting rights of an ICC event and Shukla was impressed with the way they hosted it. "As far as you are asking about (cricket) between the two countries, it is very categorical and clear that it is the (Indian) government’s decision. Whatever the government of India says, we will go as per them.

"Pakistan is hosting an international tournament after a long time, and it is a good thing. They have organised it well," Shukla said while speaking to the Pakistan media. Rajeev Shukla was also asked about the India vs Pakistan bilateral series being played at a neutral venue but he didn't seem so hopeful about the same.

"It is true that fans from both the countries want the teams to play but the BCCI policy has been, and PCB would too have such a policy, that bilateral matches should be held on each other’s soil and not at a third (or) neutral venue. This has been BCCI’s consistent policy. There is also a provision in the ICC which is about the government’s consent. It is a big provision, so it happens according to the point of view of government’s consent.

"Every other country would offer to host India-Pakistan, who would not? We (BCCI) keep our point in front of the government but they decide after their deliberations. When the government takes a decision, it is after considering a lot of aspects. It is their internal matter," the veteran administrator added.