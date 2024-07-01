Indian cricket team stuck in Barbados, report reveals plan to return back home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team with Jay Shah.

The Indian cricket team is currently left stranded in Barbados after its T20 World Cup triumph in Bridgetown on Saturday. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in the final of the 2024 edition of the tournament to end its trophy drought. But the team's return plans have been delayed.

The Indian team was supposed to travel to New York to take a flight to Mumbai. But the hurricane hit the Caribbean islands in the wee hours of Monday to delay India's departure from the region.

A report in PTI has revealed India's plan to return back home from West Indies. As quoted by the news agency, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that the team is stuck in Barbados and is looking to get the players out of the region.

"Like you people, we are also stuck here. First, we need to see how to get the players and everyone out of here safely and then we will think about the felicitation upon arrival in India," Shah said as quoted by the agency.

It also quoted a source revealing India's plan for returning back home. "There was a charter flight we were trying for Monday but the airport is shut so that option is gone.

We are in touch with multiple charter operators but it all depends on the airport operations. As per the current state of affairs, no plane can land or take off.

"The plan is to fly directly to India with a refuelling stop in the US or Europe. We are in touch with airport officials. The airport is expected to remain shut till Tuesday afternoon. If the weather improves significantly, then it might open earlier. The wind speeds have to come down for the flight operations to start. You can't really fight with nature. We need to wait and see," a source told PTI.