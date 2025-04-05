Greenlanders 'don’t want to be a part of you anymore': Marco Rubio tells Denmark US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted his desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark for 'strategic purposes'. Denmark has vociferously opposed Trump's proposal, saying the territory is 'not for sale'.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that Greenlanders don't want to be part of Denmark anymore. The development comes after Denmark rejected Donald Trump's "strategic buyout" proposal of Greenland, as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in a direct retort to the US, said, "You cannot annex another country."

'We didn't give Greelanders that idea..': Marco Rubio

Rubio, in a statement at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, said, "Denmark should focus on the fact that the Greenlanders don’t want to be a part of it." He further emphasised, "We didn’t give them (Greenlanders) that idea; they’ve been talking about that for a long time."

Taking a jibe at China, the US Secretary of State said that the US is not going to "let China come in now and offer them a bunch of money and become dependent on it."

Rubio explains Trump's statement on 'military options' to take Greenland

On being asked about Trump's assertion to keep military options open, Rubio said, "He (President Trump) said he would not rule out – he said I’m not going to rule out anything if Greenland is encroached upon by a foreign power like China or Russia or anybody else."

Notably, the US-Denmark relations have seen a decline following Trump's claims over Greenland, as he has repeatedly asserted his intention to acquire the Arctic island.

Danish PM's solidarity gesture for Greenland

In a mark of solidarity with Greenlanders, the Danish PM began her three-day visit to Greenland on Wednesday. According to a report, accompanied by the current Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Frederiksen travelled through Nuuk via a Danish naval vessel.

According to Danish media, her visit was welcomed by locals. Upon her arrival on Wednesday, PM Frederiksen stressed the importance of being united amid US pressure.

Frederiksen pushed back against the US criticism as she spoke on Thursday alongside Greenland's incoming and outgoing leaders on board a Danish naval ship. She argued that Denmark, a NATO ally, has been a reliable friend.

'If we let ourselves be divided..': Frederisken cautions Greenlanders

Speaking in English, she said that “if we let ourselves be divided as allies, then we do our foes a favour. And I will do everything that I can to prevent that from happening.”

In the wake of Trump's assertions over the territory, political parties in Greenland, which have long sought eventual independence from Denmark for years, agreed to form a broad-based new coalition government.

(With agency inputs)

