Rishabh Pant fined for Code of Conduct breach during LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash, Digvesh Singh penalised again Rishabh Pant and Digvesh Singh Rathi have been fined for Code of Conduct breaches in the Lucknow Super Giants clash against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025. Pant has been handed a fine of Rs 12 lakh, while Digvesh has been docked 50% of his match fees.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has been fined after his team maintained a slow-over rate in its clash against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. Pant has been fined Rs 12 lakh under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct as this was his team's first offence of the season.

Pant's LSG took longer than the permitted time to complete the quota of 20 overs in the second innings against MI. LSG were running behind the clock and had to call in an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle for the last over of MI's chase. LSG were allowed to field only four players outside the ring when MI needed 22 off the final over.

Meanwhile, spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi, the Player of the Match in LSG's 12-run win over MI, has been penalised yet again. Digvesh was earlier fined 25 per cent of his match fees and hit with a demerit point during LSG's clash against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. That came after Digvesh celebrated PBKS opener Priyansh Arya's wicket with his checklist celebration.

The uncapped spinner has been fined now been '50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct' during LSG's clash against MI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. While the IPL governing body did not clarify the penalty, it is understood to be due to Digvesh's similar celebration after getting the wicket of Naman Dhir.

Digvesh cleaned Naman for a 24-ball 46 after the MI batter was looking dangerous in the 204-run chase. He walked up to Naman and gestured an imaginary pen with his hand, ticking off the MI batter's name in his checklist.

"Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday," IPL wrote in a statement for Digvesh.

"This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement added.