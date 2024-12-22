India women vs West Indies women head-to-head record in ODIs ahead of Vadodara encounter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India women vs West Indies women.

After a thrilling finish to the three-match T20I series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India and West Indies are all set to lock horns with each other in the first ODI at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, December 22.

The Women in Blue have the winning momentum on their side after their 2-1 triumph in the T20I series. However, the T20I series has given a clear indication that the visitors are more than capable of giving India a tough time.

There are question marks over the availability of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the first ODI. Harmanpreet, 35, is battling a knee issue which kept her out in the second and the final T20I of the series. Smriti Mandhana will be seen leading the hosts should Harmanpreet fail to regain her full fitness hours ahead of the start of the match.

India have dropped bowling allrounder Arundhati Reddy and picked Tanuja Kanwar and Pratika Rawal for this series. Rawal is a batter who plays domestic cricket for Delhi, whereas Kanwar is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler who has represented India in four T20Is.

India women vs West Indies women head-to-head record in ODIs

The Indian team has a dominant record against West Indies in the ODI circuit. The Women in Blue have played 26 ODIs against West Indies. They have won 21 of those games and lost just five.

India Women Squad:

Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol

West Indies Women Squad:

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Shamilia Connell