IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20 Live Score: India set to bat first, Sri Lanka win the toss

Thiruvananthapuram: The stage is set for the fourth of five T20Is in the ongoing series between India women and Sri Lanka women. The two sides will lock horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28. It is worth noting that India won the first three T20Is of the series, and a win in the upcoming game would see them ccontinue their unbeaten run. India will hope for another good showing, whereas Sri Lanka women will desperately hope to improve.