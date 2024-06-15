India women vs South Africa women ODI series: Schedule, squads, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and South Africa will kick off a multi-format series with three ODIs starting on June 16

South Africa women's cricket team will begin their highly-anticipated multi-format tour of India on Sunday, June 15. India will host the first of three ODI matches at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium as both teams kick off their early preparations for the next ICC ODI World Cup in 2025.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India look to rise from their 0-3 ODI series loss against Australia earlier this year. India defeated Bangladesh 5-0 in their last T20Is in April-May but will be facing a totally different challenge against South Africa in ODIs. India have won just once in their last five ODI encounters against South Africa, including a last-ball loss while defending 274 runs in the last meeting in March 2022.

The Proteas Women are facing a difficult challenge in securing an automatic qualification for next year's World Cup in India. They drew against Sri Lanka in their last ODI assignment in April and will begin a new era after head coach Hilton Moreeng's resignation last month.

IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Indian fans can enjoy all three ODI matches live on Sports18 1 TV channel and also watch the ODI series for free online on the JioCinema app and website. Cricket fans from South Africa can enjoy the ODI series broadcast on SuperSports Variety channels.

India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs Schedule and Venues

1st ODI - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday, June 16

2nd ODI - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 19

3rd ODI - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday, June 23

IND-W vs SA-W Squads:

India women's ODI squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness).

South Africa women's ODI squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, ⁠Delmi Tucker.