India women vs Malaysia women U19 World Cup live streaming: When and where to watch clash in India?

India women are set to lock horns against Malaysia women in their second match in Group A at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The defending champions, India, registered a cakewalk win over West Indies in their first game with a dominant bowling performance.

The Women in Blue bowled the Windies side out for just 44 with Parunika Sisodia being the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Joshitha V J and Aayushi Shukla took two each as the Windies further shot themselves with three run-outs. The Indian side chased down the target after losing only Gongadi Trisha with G Kamalini and Sanika Chalke taking the Indian team home in 4.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Malaysia lost their opening game to Sri Lanka after being blown away by 139 runs. Asked to chase 163, the Malaysian side was shot out for just 23 to go down big. While India would be looking to keep their run going, Malaysia would be aiming for an upset. Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the clash.

When will the India women vs Malaysia women's U19 World Cup clash take place?

The India women vs Malaysia women's U19 World Cup clash will take place on January 21.

At what time will the India women vs Malaysia women's U19 World Cup clash start?

The India women vs Malaysia women's U19 World Cup clash will begin at 12:00 PM IST.

Where will the India women vs Malaysia women's U19 World Cup clash take place?

The India women vs Malaysia women's U19 World Cup clash at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

How to watch the India women vs Malaysia women's U19 World Cup clash in India?

One can watch the India women vs Malaysia women's U19 World Cup clash in India on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.