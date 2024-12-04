India women vs Australia women 1st ODI pitch report: How will surface at Allan Border Field play for opener?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Australia women's players.

India and Australia women are gearing up to face each other in a three-match ODI series from December 5 onwards. The two teams are building themselves up for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2025 in India and would look to make the most of this series. They face each other in the first ODI at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

India and Australia have faced each other 53 times in ODIs and the Aussies hold the aces 43-10 in head-to-head encounters. The last time these two met each other in the ODIs was in late 2023 and early 2024 when the Aussies trumped the Women in Blue with a 3-0 series sweep.

India have never won a bilateral ODI series against the Aussies and have only four wins out of 16 ODIs Down Under. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team would like to course correct that. Ahead of the action, here is how the pitch at the Allan Border Field is likely to play.

Allan Border Field, Brisbane pitch report

The surface at the Allan Border Field offers help for the pacers, as is the case in most venues in Australia. The new ball has seam movement which will make the initial period crucial for the batters.

There have been 20 ODI games played at the venue and there isn't much of a difference in batting first or second. Teams batting first have nine wins, while the chasing teams have won 11 contests.

Allan Border Field, Brisbane - The Numbers Game

Total Matches - 20

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average 1st innings Score - 210

Average 2nd innings Score - 169

Highest total recorded - 325/5 (50 Ovs) By AUSW vs NZW

Lowest total recorded - 83/10 (27.3 Ovs) By WIW vs AUSW

Highest score chased - 255/6 (45.1 Ovs) By AUSW vs NZW

Lowest score defended - 201/9 (50 Ovs) By AUSW vs NZW

Australia squad for India ODIs: Tahlia McGrath (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Voll

India squad for Australia ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur and Saima Thakor