India Women to play one-off Test against England this year, announces BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Image Source : @BCCIWOMEN Indian Women's Cricket Team

India Women are all set to play a one-off Test match against England Women later this year, as announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. It will be their maiden Test appearance since 2014.

Shah took to Twitter to make the big announcement on the occasion of International Women's Day. "On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again," he tweeted.

142 Women's Test matches have been played to date with its inception in 1934 and the last of its kind witnessed in the Women's Ashes contest in 2019 in England.

India Women made their debut in the format in 1976, and have played 37 matches to date, winning only five while 25 ended in a draw, implying seven defeats. India have, however, won their last three Tests - defeating England Women twice in their own backyard, winning by 5 and 6 wickets respectively, while condemning South Africa women to an innings and 34-run defeat.

England, on the other hand, have played 95 matches with the team winning 20 while losing 14. The two have met on 13 ocassions in the format and India have 2-1 head-to-head tie.