India women arrive in Sri Lanka for ninth edition of Asia Cup; to kick-off title defence against Pakistan

Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET/X Shreyanka Patil and Jemimah Rodrigues (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur (right).

The Indian women's cricket team arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, July 16 to participate in the ninth edition of the Asia Cup, starting July 19.

Unlike the previous edition, the ninth season of the inter-continental tournament will feature eight teams. India have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Nepal.

On the other hand, the hosts Sri Lanka have been slotted in Group B alongside Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

Notably, India were supposed to kick-start their campaign with a fixture against UAE on July 19. However, the Asian Cricket Council has tweaked the schedule and the defending champions will now open their journey against Pakistan in arguably the most high-voltage clash of the entire tournament.

India have been a dominant force in the tournament, winning seven out of eight instalments. The first-ever edition of the prestigious tournament was also organized in Sri Lanka in 2004.

Bangladesh are the only team other than India to win the tournament. The Bangla Tigresses achieved a remarkable feat in 2018 when they defeated India by three wickets at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

India Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana

Women's Asia Cup 2024 updated schedule