India win U19 Women's T20 World Cup with clinical performance against South Africa in final

Follow us on Image Source : X/BCCI WOMEN India Under-19 Women's team won the World Cup beating South Africa in final

India have won the U19 Women's T20 World Cup for the second time in as many attempts. They defeated South Africa in the final played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. It was yet another comprehensive display from the young girls in blue as they never let the opposition off the hook at any stage during the match. Trisha Gongadi was once again the star with her all-round show for India picking up three wickets and then finishing the match remaining unbeaten on 44.

Earlier in the game, South Africa opted to bat after winning the toss and started well with Jemma Botha scoring 10 runs in the first over off VJ Joshitha. But the spin was introduced in the second over itself and Parunika Sisodia didn't disappoint. The left-arm spinner struck in her very first over and then the procession never stopped. The spinners didn't let the South African batters score at all as they could muster only 33 runs in the first 10 overs of their innings.

Post the drinks break, things didn't change much as the African players failed to tackle spin bowling. At 44/5 in the 13th over, it didn't seem as if they would cross even the 70-run mark. But Mieke van Voorst and Fay Cowling joined hands to add 30 runs for the sixth wicket to lend some respectability to the total. South Africa once again collapsed in the death overs to lose five wickets for just eight runs to get bundled out for 82 runs in their 20 overs.

Trisha was the best bowler picking up three wickets for 15 runs while Sisodia, Vaishnavi and Aayushi Shukla picked up two wickets each. Shabnam Shakil picked up only one wicket but that was of Botha who was looking dangerous early in the innings.

The 83-run chase was always going to be a cakewalk for India and Trisha made sure it was with an array of brilliant strokes. Kamalini couldn't do much as she got out to Reyneke for just eight runs but the opening partnership of 36 runs set the tone for the team in the chase.