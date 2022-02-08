Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Toss at 1:00 PM, Rohit's India aim series win - Follow Latest Updates

India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Get the Live Score, Latest scorecard, commentary and updates as India take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India TV Sports Desk Reported by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2022 12:25 IST
BCCI
Image Source : BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma flips the coin as West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard looks on during the toss in Ahmedabad. 

  • Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
  • Toss at 1:00 PM as India aim to seal the three-match ODI series. 

Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

