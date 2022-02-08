India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Toss at 1:00 PM, Rohit's India aim series win - Follow Latest Updates
- Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
- Toss at 1:00 PM as India aim to seal the three-match ODI series.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh