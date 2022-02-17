Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI Indian cricket team celebrate win over West Indies in the first T20I (File Photo)

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI T20I match on TV and online

After winning the first T20I by six wickets, Rohit Sharma led Team India will look to seal the series in the second T20I here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. On the other hand, West Indies will want to bounce back in the next game and level the series.

Match Details

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 18, Friday

7:00 PM

When will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The second match of the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies will be played on Friday, February 18.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

When will the match between India vs West Indies start?

The 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before the start of the match i.e. at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match online?

The online streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

Squads

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh