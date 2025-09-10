Advertisement
  IND vs UAE Live score: With continental glory in their sight, India open campaign against UAE in Asia Cup 2025

IND vs UAE Live score: India open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The T20 World champions India are tipped to be the favourites to win the Asian title. Follow for the latest match updates on the India vs UAE clash.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

IND vs UAE Live score: T20 World Champions India are in action in the Asia Cup 2025 as they open their campaign against the UAE in Group A. Suryakumar Yadav's India are tipped to be the top contender for clinching the Asia Cup as they are leaps ahead of the rest of the pack playing the tournament.

India are the top-ranked side in the world and are six places above the next best, Pakistan, among the teams that are playing the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have displayed insane consistency in the format and have lost just one series in the last two years. Follow for the latest match updates on the India vs UAE clash.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Latest Match Updates

  • 6:42 PM (IST)Sep 10, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs UAE Live score: India in action!!!

    So after one month and five days, India are back in action in international cricket. Following their nail-biting six-run win at the Oval, their outing against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be their first one. India are the team to beat with a power-packed arsenal all around the department. Their team is as good that the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are not in the squad. Meanwhile, UAE look to pull off an upset as they take on the mighty World champions. Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Top News

