Live IND vs UAE Live score: With continental glory in their sight, India open campaign against UAE in Asia Cup 2025 IND vs UAE Live score: India open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The T20 World champions India are tipped to be the favourites to win the Asian title. Follow for the latest match updates on the India vs UAE clash.

New Delhi:

IND vs UAE Live score: T20 World Champions India are in action in the Asia Cup 2025 as they open their campaign against the UAE in Group A. Suryakumar Yadav's India are tipped to be the top contender for clinching the Asia Cup as they are leaps ahead of the rest of the pack playing the tournament.

India are the top-ranked side in the world and are six places above the next best, Pakistan, among the teams that are playing the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have displayed insane consistency in the format and have lost just one series in the last two years. Follow for the latest match updates on the India vs UAE clash.

Match Scorecard