IND vs UAE Live score: T20 World Champions India are in action in the Asia Cup 2025 as they open their campaign against the UAE in Group A. Suryakumar Yadav's India are tipped to be the top contender for clinching the Asia Cup as they are leaps ahead of the rest of the pack playing the tournament.
India are the top-ranked side in the world and are six places above the next best, Pakistan, among the teams that are playing the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have displayed insane consistency in the format and have lost just one series in the last two years. Follow for the latest match updates on the India vs UAE clash.