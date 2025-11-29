India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch ODI series on TV and streaming in India? The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will begin on November 30, with the first match slated to be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The series holds extreme importance to the Indian team, given they lost the ODI series to Australia last month and Tests to South Africa.

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will begin on November 30 at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. After a humiliating 2-0 Test series to the Proteas, the Men in Blue will be eager to bounce back in the white-ball leg, but it won’t be a simple task. Several of the key Indian cricketers are missing in the series, including captain Shubman Gill, who is out with a neck injury, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In Gill and Rahul’s absence, KL Rahul will be leading the side in the ODI series. He has led the ODI side on 12 occasions, out of which India have won in 8, losing four times. Now, it needs to be seen if the captaincy puts any added burden on the keeper-batter, as he didn’t have a successful Test series. He also showed no interest in leading in the IPL, and has captained in 2023 in international cricket, which was interestingly against South Africa.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has been handed a break to manage his workload. In his absence, India are expected to field all three of Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will take care of the spin department. However, the question remains in the number four spot. Either Rishabh Pant or Tilak Varma is expected to feature. When it comes to opening, Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to partner Rohit Sharma.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be confident about their chances. The biggest surprise was that the Proteas dropped Tristan Stubbs from the squad, while Dewald Brevis retained his spot. Quinton de Kock, who recently made his international comeback, will be key for the side. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the injury due to injury. In his absence, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger and Ottoneil Baartman will be key.

India vs South Africa broadcast details

When is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played from Sunday, November 30.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 1st ODI begin?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI being played?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI on TV in India?

The match between India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI online in India?

Fans watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match online on the JioHotstar app and website.