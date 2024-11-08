India vs South Africa head-to-head record in T20Is ahead of series opener at Kingsmead in Durban

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav pose with the series trophy.

After entertaining the spectators with mouth-watering action in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Team India and South Africa are up against each other again in the shortest format of the game. South Africa are hosting India for a four-match T20I series, which will get underway with the first fixture on Friday (November 8) at the Kingsmead in Durban.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just a few months away, the scheduling of this four-match T20I series doesn't make too much sense. However, such has become the case of the international cricketing calendar these days.

Kingsmead is all set to host the two teams for the series opener and one can expect the Proteas to come hard at India. The South African players were hurt beyond words after the loss in the final as they were on course of becoming the T20 world champions with 30 runs needed from as many deliveries.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen were among the South Africans who were scarred the most by the heartbreaking loss and they are making a return to the international arena for the first time since that epic final in Barbados.

On the other hand, India are looking like a well-oiled unit under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. They are coming into this series on the back of a 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record in T20Is

India and South Africa have played 27 T20Is against each other. India have dominated South Africa in T20Is with 15 wins whereas the latter has won 11 games. One match couldn't yield any result.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Ravi Bishnoi, Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Mihlali Mpongwana, Patrick Kruger