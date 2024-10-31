Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
  5. David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen return as South Africa announce squad for T20I series against India

South Africa vs India T20I series: David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen among other senior players are making their return to international cricket after the heart-breaking loss to Team India in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2024 14:46 IST
David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen.

South Africa have announced a 15-player squad for the upcoming four-match T20I series against India and it marks the return of several senior players like David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen among others who have not played a single international game since the heartbreaking loss to India in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June.

South Africa Squad:

Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs

More to follow.........

