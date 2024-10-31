David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen return as South Africa announce squad for T20I series against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen.

South Africa have announced a 15-player squad for the upcoming four-match T20I series against India and it marks the return of several senior players like David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen among others who have not played a single international game since the heartbreaking loss to India in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June.

South Africa Squad:

Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs

More to follow.........