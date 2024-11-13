India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch the match on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP South Africa vs India.

South Africa's come-from-behind win in the 2nd T20I by three wickets over India has breathed excitement into the ongoing four-match series. Therefore, the third T20I on Wednesday (November 13) is expected to be a riveting contest at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The hosts have added an extra seamer to their squad for the final two games of the series in the form of Lutho Sipamla. Sipamla has played nine T20I games for the Proteas and is likely to be a part of the playing for the third T20I in place of Nqaba Peter.

India will have to showcase a much-improved batting display compared to the 2nd T20I where they were blown away by the South African attack.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

When will India play South Africa in the third T20I of the series?

India will take on South Africa in the third T20I of the series on Wednesday (November 13) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match will get underway at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I online?

The 3rd T20I of the India vs South Africa series will be streamed live on JioCinema.

Where to watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I on TV?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network.

South Africa T20I squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

India T20I squad for South Africa series:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.