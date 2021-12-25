Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Indian Test team

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Online

After notching up scintillating wins in Australia (twice) and England, India will be out to crack the all-elusive South Africa code when the three-match Test series begins with Boxing Day game at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

After the Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus threatened to cancel the tour, the fixtures were revised with the Tests and ODIs retaining their places and changes in dates.

South Africa, with its pace, bounce and challenging pitches, has been a place where India haven't won yet. Australia and England have been conquered but South Africa is yet to be. In 2018, India gave a glimmer of hope when it began the first Test at Cape Town very well. But South Africa bounced back and quashed hopes of an Indian win, eventually winning the series 2-1.

At what time do India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 start?

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 will start at 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1 PM).

When is India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1?

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 will take place on December 26 (Sunday).

How do I watch Live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs South Africa Day 1 Live cricket streaming match on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will telecast India vs South Africa 1st Test.

Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.