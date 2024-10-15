India vs New Zealand Live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs NZ 1st Test on TV and streaming?

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
Team India will be up against New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series in Bengaluru, starting Wednesday, October 16. The Black Caps will be under pressure coming off two back-to-back 2-0 series defeats while India will be keen to sweep another series before going to Australia.

October 15, 2024
India will be up against New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series in Bengaluru

Not many times, a series between the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) finalists looks and feels like a dress rehearsal, a tool to fine-tune preparations for what's to come in November-December and the first week of January too. That's what this upcoming three-match series between India and New Zealand is, in terms of preparation, however, if WTC points are taken into consideration, it's relevance increases for both teams, since very crucial points are at stake.

India would want to stay unbeaten and sweep the home Test assignment before going to Australia. On the other hand, New Zealand haven't been in great form in Test cricket, having lost two consecutive assignments 2-0, one at home against Australia in February-March and the other recently in Sri Lanka. They have had a captaincy change after those abject performances and under Tom Latham, the Black Caps would hope for change in fortunes as they are yet to win an away series since the World Test Championship began in 2019.

When and where to watch IND vs NZ Test series on TV and online in India?

The first Test of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh in Bengaluru begins at 9:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 16 with the start at the same time for all five days till October 20. The IND vs NZ Test series will be live telecast on the Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Colors Cineplex channels while the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bangladesh: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

