India vs England T20I series: Full schedule, squads, head-to-head record and live streaming details

India and England are set to revive their rivalry with a mouth-watering T20I series starting on January 22. The last two T20 world champions will engage in the five T20Is followed by three ODIs as their final preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian side thrashed England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in their last T20I meeting and eventually became the world champions. England went on to lift the T20 World Cup in 2022 after beating India in the semi-final by 10 wickets.

India will have their veteran pacer Mohammed Shami returning to international cricket for the first time since the ODI World Cup 2023 and to the T20I cricket since July 2022. Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue thrashed South Africa 3-1 in their last T20I assignment in November last year while Jos Buttler's England clinched a 3-1 T20I series win against West Indies.

India slightly leads the head-to-head record against England with 13 wins in 24 T20I meetings, including three wins in the last five encounters.

India vs England T20I series full schedule

1st IT20: India v England, Wednesday 22 January, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd IT20: India v England, Saturday 25 January, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd IT20: India v England, Tuesday 28 January, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

4th IT20: India v England, Friday 31 January, MCA Stadium, Pune

5th IT20: India v England, Sunday 2 February, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

All 5 T20I games between India and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM UK Time).

India vs England T20I series squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

India vs England T20I series live streaming and telecast details

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs England T20I series on Star Sports Network TV channels and can watch the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application.