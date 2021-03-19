IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna earn maiden ODI call-ups; Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The BCCI announced India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England on Friday.

The BCCI on Friday announced India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England. Suryakumar Yadav, who enjoyed a brilliant outing in his maiden T20I innings on Thursday, earned a maiden call-up to the ODI squad, and so did pacer Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also made a return to the squad after a long lay-off with injury.

Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side, while Rohit Sharma remains his deputy.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, India's first-choice players in the ODI side, remain absent as they continue their recovery from injuries sustained during the tour to Australia last year. Jasprit Bumrah also remained unavailable for selection.

T Natarajan, who was impressive in the only ODI he played against Australia last year, retained his place in the side alongside other fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar, Prasidh and Shardul Thakur. Mohammed Siraj also made a return to the squad.

Among batsmen, Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are the opening options in the squad, while captain Kohli, Suryakumar, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul form the middle-order strength.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal remain the two spinners in the side while spin all-rounder Washington Sundar also retained his place.

From the previous squad against Australia, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini and Manish Pandey have lost a place in the side. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, returned after terrific performances for Team India over the past three months.

The ODI series begins on March 23, and all the matches will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.