England vs India Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: Live Updates from London
ENG vs IND Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com. India made a dominant start to the second Test at Lord's, ending at 276/3 at the end of day 1. KL Rahul etched his name on the Lord's honours board with a gritty century, and remained unbeaten at the end of the day on 127. Earlier, KL and Rohit Sharma (87) gave India a bright start after England had won the toss. The rain disruption ahead of the game might have influenced the English captain's decision to bowl, but the Indian openers batted with immense patience throughout the opening hours of the game to neutralise the early threats. Here, you can find the ball-by-ball updates from England vs India 2nd Test Day 2.
