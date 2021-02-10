IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli will step down from captaincy if India lose second Test, feels Monty Panesar

Image Source : BCCI India skipper Virat Kohli

Following India's 227-run defeat against England in the first Test in Chennai, skipper Virat Kohli's captaincy has come under scrutiny once again. With a colossal target of 420 to chase on the final day, the Indian batting unit bundled out for a meagre 192 as they suffered first defeat at the venue since 1999.

England skipper Joe Root plunged misery on the Indian bowling attack from the first day as he scored a brilliant double century in his 100th Test for the country. After the defeat, Kohli himself admitted that the hosts were put under pressure after England gathered a massive first-innings total. He, however, also said that the Indian side won't 'jump the gun' after being outplayed at home.

"That's something that was said when Australia won the first Test as well in 2017," he said, in reference to India's last Test defeat at home in Pune. "So look, we don't jump the gun, we don't come to conclusions too early.

Meanwhile, ex-England tweaker Monty Panesar has said that Kohli's captaincy might come to an end if India suffer another defeat in the second Test, scheduled to start from Saturday at the same venue.

"Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. But the team is simply not doing well under him and we have the result in the last four Test that India played under him. I think Kohli will be under pressure and more now because Rahane has done phenomenally well as the captain," Panesar told WION.

“India have already lost four Tests in a row and if the number goes to five in the next match, then I think he will step down from his role,” he added.

With the World Test Championship (WTC) on the line, Kohli and Co will aim to bounce back in the second Test. After defeating India in their own backyard, England have climbed to the top of WTC standings, with New Zealand being on the second place.

India are currently sitting fourth in the table, needing two wins in the four-Test series to seal their qualification for the summit clash. India need to beat England by a margin of 2-1 or more (2-0, 3-1, 3-0, 4-0) to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. New Zealand have already qualified for the final at the Lord's.

Panesar also heaped praise on skipper Root and said that England's victory will be celebrated for a long time to come.

“It is an unbelievable win. The way England have played over the last five days show how much confidence is there in that team. Joe Root needs to be lauded for the way he led his troops from the front. Everyone in that team stepped up in some manner and that is what makes team sport great. The players need to saviour this moment. It will be celebrated for long,” said Panesar.