Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
  5. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Injury-hit Indian team looks to double series lead in Chennai
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Injury-hit Indian team looks to double series lead in Chennai

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India lock horns against England in the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai intending to double the series lead. The Men in Blue have been hit with injury concerns. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 25, 2025 18:02 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 18:18 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England live match.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India vs England latest match updates, scorecard, playing XI

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: An injury-hit Indian team take the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to double the series lead to 2-0 in the five-match T20I series. India have been dealt with injury blows to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh ahead of the second T20I. 

Nitish is out of the entire series due to a side strain, while Rinku will miss the second and third games due to a lower back spasm. The hosts have added Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh as the injury replacements. Meanwhile, England will have to face a tough test against a strong Indian line-up on what could be a spin-friendly Chepauk surface. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Latest Updates

  • Jan 25, 2025 6:18 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: India hit with injury issues!

    India have been dealt with injury issues for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh. The BCCI has confirmed that Nitish is out of the series due to a side strain, while Rinku will miss the second and third games due to a low back spasm. 

  • Jan 25, 2025 6:04 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: India look to double series lead!!

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England 2nd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India are leading the series 1-0 and will be looking to double the lead. They have injury issues to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh. Stay tuned at this place for all the updates.

