IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Injury-hit Indian team looks to double series lead in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England live match.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India vs England latest match updates, scorecard, playing XI

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: An injury-hit Indian team take the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to double the series lead to 2-0 in the five-match T20I series. India have been dealt with injury blows to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh ahead of the second T20I.

Nitish is out of the entire series due to a side strain, while Rinku will miss the second and third games due to a lower back spasm. The hosts have added Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh as the injury replacements. Meanwhile, England will have to face a tough test against a strong Indian line-up on what could be a spin-friendly Chepauk surface. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard