IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra cites MS Dhoni's example to suggest change in KL Rahul's position

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to suggest changes in batting position for India ahead of the fourth T20I against England.

KL Rahul's struggles have been one of the primary issues for Team India as the side heads into the must-win fourth T20I against England on Thursday. The opener registered scores of 1, 0 and 0 in the first three matches of the series.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested a tweak in the Indian batting order in aim to provide a solution to the team management.

Chopra said that Rahul should be batting in the middle-order, citing the example of MS Dhoni's decision to change Virat Kohli's position after the latter's poor outing in the England tour of 2014.

"Since Ind is unlikely to field 5 bowlers, how about opening with Rohit-Ishan...Kohli at 3. And Rahul at 4? Dhoni had also pushed Kohli down the order vs WI after that nightmarish tour to Eng in 2014. Sometimes a little change is all you need to regain form. My two cents," Chopra wrote.

After a disastrous England tour in 2014, Kohli batted at number three in the first ODI against West Indies in the home series, but was dismissed on 2.

In the next match, Dhoni sent Kohli at number 4, below Ambati Rayudu. He scored 62 in the game, and was brought back to number three in the next match where he scored a century.

In the T20I series against England, Ishan Kishan had opened with Rohit in the second match of the series and played a brilliant knock of 56 in merely 32 deliveries.