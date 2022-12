Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI. India have come to the subcontinent after losing to New Zealand in the ODI series. The New Zealand series missed the senior boys but now with those guys coming back, India are starting their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers will be missing the services of regular captain Tamim Iqbal in the series while Taskin Ahmed is out of the first ODI. Litton Das is leading the side and he has been in great touch in 2022 in ODIs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has scored loads of runs in Bangladesh and will want to continue the good work. This shall be a cracking series. Grab your seats as I Varun Malik take you accross the first contest.