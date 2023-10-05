Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
  5. India vs Bangladesh live streaming: When and where to watch Asian Games semifinal match live on TV in India?

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India will be looking for an easy win as they take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal match of the men's cricket event in the Asian Games on Friday morning. India beat Nepal by 23 runs in the quarterfinal match and can potentially face Pakistan in the final.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023 23:00 IST
India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Bangladesh skipper Saif
Image Source : GETTY India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Bangladesh skipper Saif Hassan

Indian men's cricket will clash against Bangladesh in the men's cricket semi-final match of the Asian Games 2023 on Friday, October 4. India will enter the game as favourites and will confirm their first-ever medal in the men's cricket event in Asian Games. 

Bangladesh secured a thrilling two-run win over Malaysia in the quarterfinal clash while defending 116 runs. Captain Saif Hassan scored a brilliant fifty but it was not a convincing performance against the lower-ranked Malaysia. Bangladesh are likely to field a similar playing eleven against India in the hope of a surprise win.

India pulled off a huge total of 202 runs against Nepal after a sensational century from the young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the quarterfinal game. Indian bowlers were not convincing while defending but Nepal fell 23 runs short to concede a defeat. 

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 men's T20I semifinal on TV and OTT?

The Asian Games 2023 men's T20I semifinal between India and Nepal will kick off at 6:30 AM IST at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The match will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

India vs Bangladesh squads:

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep

Bangladesh squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

