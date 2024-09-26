Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Check Kanpur weather tomorrow at Green Park Stadium

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Check Kanpur weather tomorrow at Green Park Stadium

The second Test between India and Bangladesh, starting September 27, is likely to be affected by rain. It has been pelting down in Kanpur in the lead-up to the Test match and both teams are hopeful that dark clouds will stay away on the match day. But how's the weather forecast for next five days?

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2024 15:54 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : GETTY Ground covered with covers due to rain

The second and final Test between India and Bangladesh is set to commence on September 27. The hosts are already leading the series 1-0 after thrashing Bangladesh by 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They are the favourites to win the second Test as well but the weather is likely to play spoilsport over the next few days in Kanpur. Green Park Stadium is set to host the Test match but it has been pelting down in the city in the lead-up to the encounter.

Even on the eve of the Test match, it started raining by the time team India players ended their training session. On this note, let us have a look at the weather forecast in Kanpur for the next five days:

According to Accuweather, there is a possibility of massive rain overnight with thunderstorms in Kanpur on Friday. It will remain cloudy in the morning before thunderstorms are again expected from 10 AM. Looking at the forecast, the possibility of play happening remains bleak on the opening day. There is more than a 50% chance of rain throughout the day.

Weather is likely to improve on the second day but the forecast is for rain again on Sunday (September 29). The forecast for the last two days of the Test is much better but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to eke out a result from the game.

Meanwhile, the Indian players had an optional training session one day before the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir had a look at the pitch on offer as well and the dilemma around the playing XI remains for the hosts. Whether to play Kuldeep Yadav or stick with the same bowling unit that played in Chennai? This is the big question and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar remained non-committal in the pre-match press conference.

Related Stories
IND vs BAN: Team India train hard in final practice session ahead of Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: Team India train hard in final practice session ahead of Kanpur Test

Shakib Al Hasan confirms retirement from T20Is, wants to play his final Test vs South Africa at home

Shakib Al Hasan confirms retirement from T20Is, wants to play his final Test vs South Africa at home

Not Dhoni or Ganguly, Yuvraj compares another former India skipper with Ponting as 'great leader'

Not Dhoni or Ganguly, Yuvraj compares another former India skipper with Ponting as 'great leader'

"To be honest, I don't know which surface we are going to play on yet. Both the pitches look pretty good. Kanpur is often known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet," Nayar said ahead of the Test match.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement