India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Check Kanpur weather tomorrow at Green Park Stadium

The second and final Test between India and Bangladesh is set to commence on September 27. The hosts are already leading the series 1-0 after thrashing Bangladesh by 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They are the favourites to win the second Test as well but the weather is likely to play spoilsport over the next few days in Kanpur. Green Park Stadium is set to host the Test match but it has been pelting down in the city in the lead-up to the encounter.

Even on the eve of the Test match, it started raining by the time team India players ended their training session. On this note, let us have a look at the weather forecast in Kanpur for the next five days:

According to Accuweather, there is a possibility of massive rain overnight with thunderstorms in Kanpur on Friday. It will remain cloudy in the morning before thunderstorms are again expected from 10 AM. Looking at the forecast, the possibility of play happening remains bleak on the opening day. There is more than a 50% chance of rain throughout the day.

Weather is likely to improve on the second day but the forecast is for rain again on Sunday (September 29). The forecast for the last two days of the Test is much better but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to eke out a result from the game.

Meanwhile, the Indian players had an optional training session one day before the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir had a look at the pitch on offer as well and the dilemma around the playing XI remains for the hosts. Whether to play Kuldeep Yadav or stick with the same bowling unit that played in Chennai? This is the big question and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar remained non-committal in the pre-match press conference.

"To be honest, I don't know which surface we are going to play on yet. Both the pitches look pretty good. Kanpur is often known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet," Nayar said ahead of the Test match.