IND vs AUS Live cricket score: Alyssa Healy set to play final international game, series on line for India

Perth:

The one-off Test between Australia and India at the WACA Ground in Perth is of great importance to both teams. On one hand, one of Australia’s greatest talents, Alyssa Healy, is set to feature in her final international game, while on the other, the series is on the line for India after suffering a 3-0 bashing in the ODIs.

Notably, the series is being played on a points system, with Australia currently leading 8-4. In this format, a T20 or ODI win earns a team two points, while a Test victory is worth four points. Courtesy of winning the two T20Is, India accumulated four points so far. Australia stand with eight, having won all three ODIs and one T20I.

Thus, for India to script a comeback in the series, they will have to win in the one-off Test. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can draw inspiration from their famous win over Australia in the 2023 Test, when they won by eight wickets. Overall, Australia holds the upper hand, with them winning four out of the 12 Tests played between these two nations.

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Lucy Hamilton, Georgia Wareham, Rachel Trenaman, Maitlan Brown

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Uma Chetry