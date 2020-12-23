AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma unlikely to quarantine again if 3rd Test shifts to Melbourne

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Victoria state officials have deemed that anyone who arrives in Melbourne from a 14-day quarantine in Sydney does not need to do so again.

Rohit Sharma won't need to quarantine again if the third Test of the ongoing series between India and Australia shifts to Melbourne. The Indian batsman is currently serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Sydney, which is currently facing a COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the inter-state travel has been affected.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the Victoria state officials have deemed that anyone who arrives in Melbourne from a 14-day quarantine in Sydney does not need to do so again. And so, Rohit could join Team India as soon as on December 30.

The report also stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had initially requested the Cricket Australia (CA) to allow Rohit to land in Melbourne upon his arrival to the country. However, the Indian board was informed that Rohit would have had to stay in a hotel chosen by the Victorian government.

In his quarantine in Sydney, CA arranged a multiple-room apartment for Rohit, which also provided him with opportunity to train indoors.

Rohit Sharma passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy earlier this month and was given the green signal to join the Indian team in Australia. However, he will be medically assessed by the Indian management before being consisdered for selection.

The Indian opener missed the limited-overs series (3 ODIs and as many T20Is) against Australia, and also missed the first Test in Adelaide. He will remain absent for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, which begins on December 26.

There are speculations over the venue for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With recent COVID-19 cluster in Sydney, it has been reported that the Test could be shifted to Melbourne. Adelaide is also being considered as a potential destination for the match.