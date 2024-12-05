India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Adelaide live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will be up against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide starting Friday, December 6

India will take on Australia in the second Test in Adelaide with an aim to wipe out the memories of the day-night fixture the last time around at this venue. India have skipper Rohit Sharma returning and No 3 Shubman Gill back to the fold and probably a higher confidence compared to Australia after what happened in Perth. India can take heart from their performance in the series opener but Adelaide will be a different beast as overcast weather, and lateral movement under lights add a different dimension to it.

Australia have made one change and India are likely to make more than two with Rohit and Gill being confirmed to return to the line-up. Scott Boland is not a bad backup to someone like Josh Hazlewood but what the latter did to India at this very venue in 2020, India will definitely breathe a sigh of relief. If it would have been a usual day Test, India would have started as favourites but the pink ball and day-night factor balance the equation and Australia have a few things going their way as well. Should be a cracker!

When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test between India and Australia will kick off on Friday, December 6, at 9:30 AM IST every day until Tuesday, December 10 in Adelaide. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be live broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels and the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India (predicted): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar/R Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj/Akash Deep