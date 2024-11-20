India vs Australia head-to-head Test record ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener in Perth

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia head-to-head record in BGT

India and Australia are set to revive the biggest cricket rivalry in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starting on November 12. Both teams are entering the five-match series after some shock results and will target a positive start to regain an early lead in Perth.

After India's 0-3 thrashing at home by New Zealand, the race for the World Test Championship 2025 final spot has been fierce. The defending champions Australia are narrowly leading India in the points table but they are without a BGT win since 2015.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in Tests (1947-2023)

Since India's Independence in 1947, both teams have faced each other in 107 Test matches. Australia dominate the head-to-head record with 45 wins, 13 more than India's wins in red-ball cricket. In the last five Test meetings, both teams have won twice each and one game resulted in a draw.

Matches AUS won IND won Draw Tie 107 45 32 29 1

India vs Australia head-to-head record in BGT (1996-2023)

The India vs Australia series was named the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 1996 and since then it has become an equal and thrilling contest. India narrowly lead the head-to-head record with 24 wins in 56 BGT meetings. In Australia, India have won just 6 of 27 Test matches in BGT history.

Both teams last met each other in the 2023 WTC final at The Oval. Australia registered a thumping 209-run win to clinch their maiden WTC title. Steve Smith and Travis Head haunted the Indian fans with big centuries in the first innings and then bowlers foiled India's batting unit to register a huge win.

Matches India won Australia won Draw Tie 56 24 20 12 0

Matches (In Australia) IND won AUS won Draw Tie 27 6 14 7 0

Most runs in BGT

Sachin Tendulkar - 3262 runs in 65 innings Ricky Ponting - 2555 runs in 51 innings VVS Laxman - 2434 runs in 54 innings Rahul Dravid - 2143 runs in 60 innings Michael Clarke - 2049 runs in 40 innings Cheteshwar Pujara - 2033 runs in 43 innings Virat Kohli - 1979 runs in 42 innings Matthew Hayden - 1888 runs in 35 innings Steve Smith - 1887 runs in 35 innings Virender Sehwag - 1738 runs in 43 innings

Most wickets in BGT

Nathan Lyon - 116 wickets in 47 innings Ravichandran Ashwin - 114 wickets in 42 innings Anil Kumble - 111 wickets in 38 innings Harbhajan Singh - 95 wickets in 35 innings Ravindra Jadeja - 85 wickets in 30 innings

Most hundreds in BGT

Sachin Tendulkar - 9 centuries in 65 innings Virat Kohli - 8 centuries in 42 innings Steve Smith - 8 centuries in 35 innings Ricky Ponting - 8 centuries in 51 innings Michael Clarke - 7 centuries in 40 innings

Most five-wicket hauls in BGT