India vs Australia head-to-head record ahead of do-or-die clash in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India meet their most stern test at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup as they face Australia in a Group A clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 13, with a place in the semifinals at stake.

A heavy 58-run loss at the hands of New Zealand in their campaign opener has put India in a very precarious situation. Had India not lost the game to New Zealand then they would have been in an excellent position to make it to the semis but now they need to beat the world champions and also hope that their arch-rivals Pakistan produce an upset when they meet the White Ferns on Monday, October 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The good news for the Indian fans is that star bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar was seen bowling in the nets in the lead-up to the clash against the Aussies. Therefore, if Pooja pulls up well then she might make it to the playing XI for the game against Australia.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was seen in blazing form against Sri Lanka where she created a new record for the fastest fifty ever recorded by an Indian player at the Women's T20 World Cup. However, as a precautionary measure she didn't take the field during Sri Lanka's run chase.

On the other hand, Australia have suffered two major setbacks. Their tearaway pacer Tayla Vlaeminck is out injured after dislocating her bowling shoulder during the clash against Pakistan. She is likely to be ruled out of the tournament but an official confirmation on the same is yet to come.

Skipper Alyssa Healy hurt her foot while anchoring the chase against Pakistan and had to hobble off the field before taking the team over the line. There is still no update on her injury but if she doesn't play against India then Tahlia McGrath is likely to lead the side in her absence.

India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Australia have played 34 T20Is against each other thus far. Australia have dominated India in the shortest format of the game, winning 25 out of the 34 games whereas India have only managed to win eight times. One game couldn't yield any result.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, S Sajana