AUS A vs IND: Cameron Green hit on head while bowling on Day 1

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Green was hit when tailender Jasprit Bumrah smashed a fierce straight drive at the Australian who was unable to react in time.

Batting all-rounder Cameron Green was on Friday forced the leave the field after being struck in the head while bowling on the opening day of the three-day warm-up match between Australia 'A' and India.

In his second spell of the day-night tour game against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Green was hit when tailender Jasprit Bumrah smashed a fierce straight drive at the Australian who was unable to react in time.

The ball burst through the 21-year-old's hands and hit him on the right side of the head. Mohammed Siraj, who was at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green.

Green, who had scored a century in the first practice game at the Drummoyne Oval, sat on the pitch before being attended by members of the Australia A medical team. He left the field for further assessment in the dressing room after being examined for a couple of minutes.

It's the second head blow suffered by an Australia 'A' player in as many games. During the drawn first practice game, right-handed opener Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet by a ferocious bouncer by Kartik Tyagi and was diagnosed with mild concussion.

Green returned with figures of 1/20 in the 6.1 overs he bowled. He scalped the wicket of Shubman Gill as the tourists -- minus captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara -- collapsed to 123/9 before Bumrah alongside Siraj stitched a 71-run partnership to take India 'A' to 194 all out. Bumrah remained unbeaten on 55 while Siraj contributed with 22.

The four-Test series between Australia and India is slated to start with a pink-ball fixture at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.