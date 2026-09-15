Shreyas Iyer opens up after India register stellar victory against Afghanistan in second T20I

The Indian team put forth a brilliant performance in the second T20I of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. Taking on the side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 15, the Men in Blue once again dominated the hosts and managed to register a 7-wicket victory.

The clash saw Afghanistan come in to bat first and post a total of 159 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, the Men in Blue put forth a brilliant showing, with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan putting in a good showing.

Speaking after the game, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and opened up on the performance that his side put in the clash and talked about how delighted he is with the performances that the Men in Blue have been putting in.

“Yes, certainly. I think looking at the last match performance and coming into this one, we were demanding a comprehensive win, and today was the right example of it. [On settling into the captaincy role after a difficult start] Yes, certainly. It was a tough pill to swallow at the start, but the journey is always going to be roller coaster. You need to be equilibrium as much as possible and see to it that you enjoy the moment and not think much about what has happened in the past,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer talked about the potential changes for the third T20I

With the series secured, it could be possible that the Indian team will look to make some changes in their lineup, and speaking on the same, Iyer talked about how it could be a good game to give opportunities to the players.

“We want all of them to get used to the wicket and the conditions and also get some practice. So it would be a nice game to give opportunities to the players, especially those who have been sitting out, and also change a little bit in the combination as well,” Iyer added. With the clash slated to be held on September 17, it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares in the clash and whether or not they are able to clean sweep Afghanistan.

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