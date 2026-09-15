Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj to get married on December 4, wedding set to be held in Lucknow; Check details

In a major development, star India batter Rinku Singh is all set to get married to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The two are set to get married on December 4, and the couple will tie the knot at the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow. It is interesting to note that the couple got engaged on June 8, 2025, and ever since then, Rinku Singh has been the talk of the town.

The two got engaged in Lucknow as well. There were several big names present at the ceremony, with the likes of Rajeev Shukla, Piyush Chawla, and many others. It is worth noting that the wedding was originally scheduled for June 2026 but had to be postponed due to the death of Rinku Singh’s father.

Notably, Rinku’s father passed from cancer, and the wedding was postponed with the consent of the two families; the new date is set for December. Just like the engagement ceremony, many prominent personalities will be expected to attend the ceremony once more as the couple tie the knot.

Rinku Singh’s career in numbers

Bursting onto the scene with five sixes in an over in the IPL 2023, Rinku Singh has not looked back ever since. The star batter rose to fame after some exceptional showings for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and quickly made his way into the Indian team as well.

Putting forth some good showings in the finisher role, Rinku Singh shot his way to fame and became a regular in the Indian T20I team. He was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024 and 2026 and continues to be an integral member of the side in the shortest format of the game.

As for statistics, Rinku has played a total of 48 T20Is so far in his career. IN the 48 matches, he has scored 702 runs with an average of 36.94. He has three half-centuries to his name in the format. Furthermore, for KKR, in 73 matches in the IPL, he has amassed 1,394 runs as well.

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