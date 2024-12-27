IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: India aim to dismiss Steve Smith early on Day 2, fold Australia below 350

Friday, December 27, 2024
     
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: India staged a comeback with the ball but it was down to one man again as Jasprit Bumrah kept his side alive after the Australian top-order fired with all three of them scoring fifties and Steve Smith unbeaten on 68. Can India fold Australia on Day 2 early?

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 4:39 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 5:01 IST
Image Source : BCCI/GETTY/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

India vs Australia Live Updates: Strangely, a physical altercation dominated the headlines on a day of play that saw 311 runs being scored and six wickets fall during play packed inside seven and half hours and 86 overs. The way play began, it was already out of the ordinary - a 19-year-old on debut trying to go after Jasprit Bumrah. When there is no fear of getting out, it sometimes brings the character out, it did for Sam Konstas, who later went on to smash Bumrah for a couple of sixes over the keeper's head, give it back to Kohli and had the MCG up on its feet, all in less than two hours. Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith could all run after Konstas walked. Bumrah was again the star of the show and now the challenge is to wrap up Australia's innings quickly on Day 2. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs AUS 4th Test from Melbourne-

  • Dec 27, 2024 5:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 2 pitch and weather

    Melbourne has been overcast overnight and a bit windy to start off on Friday. However, the sun is coming out now and we should be starting on time. The pitch will remain good for bowling once again but it will get better for batting. Hence, with the newish ball, India would aim to fold Australia below 370-380. The first hour is very crucial for the visitors, otherwise it could be another long Test match at the MCG.

  • Dec 27, 2024 4:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Only Bumrah, but where are others for India?

    India have come into the Boxing Day Test with the series poised at 1-1 largely due to one man, Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah kept India in the game once again after Australia had a couple of big partnerships. India went in with a different combination with multiple all-rounders... so what are other bowlers doing?

  • Dec 27, 2024 4:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Has Steve Smith found his hands, truly?

    Steve Smith always finds a way to score and strike back form against India. That fighting, grinding knock at the Gabba gave Smith confidence and the Test great looks good to get back-to-back tons, unless India rather Jasprit Bumrah deny him that opportunity.

  • Dec 27, 2024 4:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    An action-packed day at the G, Day 2 shouldn't be any less

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia from the MCG. If the opening day was any indication, we have a cracking Boxing Day Test on the horizon. Australia are slightly ahead but they haven't run away with the game and India will be keen to wrap the hosts' innings up quickly on Friday morning in Melbourne.

