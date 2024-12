Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/GETTY/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: India aim to dismiss Steve Smith early on Day 2, fold Australia below 350

India vs Australia Live Updates: Strangely, a physical altercation dominated the headlines on a day of play that saw 311 runs being scored and six wickets fall during play packed inside seven and half hours and 86 overs. The way play began, it was already out of the ordinary - a 19-year-old on debut trying to go after Jasprit Bumrah . When there is no fear of getting out, it sometimes brings the character out, it did for Sam Konstas, who later went on to smash Bumrah for a couple of sixes over the keeper's head, give it back to Kohli and had the MCG up on its feet, all in less than two hours. Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith could all run after Konstas walked. Bumrah was again the star of the show and now the challenge is to wrap up Australia's innings quickly on Day 2. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs AUS 4th Test from Melbourne-