IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: India aim to dismiss Steve Smith early on Day 2, fold Australia below 350

Melbourne has been overcast overnight and a bit windy to start off on Friday. However, the sun is coming out now and we should be starting on time. The pitch will remain good for bowling once again but it will get better for batting. Hence, with the newish ball, India would aim to fold Australia below 370-380. The first hour is very crucial for the visitors, otherwise it could be another long Test match at the MCG.
India have come into the Boxing Day Test with the series poised at 1-1 largely due to one man, Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah kept India in the game once again after Australia had a couple of big partnerships. India went in with a different combination with multiple all-rounders... so what are other bowlers doing?
Steve Smith always finds a way to score and strike back form against India. That fighting, grinding knock at the Gabba gave Smith confidence and the Test great looks good to get back-to-back tons, unless India rather Jasprit Bumrah deny him that opportunity.
Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia from the MCG. If the opening day was any indication, we have a cracking Boxing Day Test on the horizon. Australia are slightly ahead but they haven't run away with the game and India will be keen to wrap the hosts' innings up quickly on Friday morning in Melbourne.
Top News
Latest News