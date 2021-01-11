AUS vs IND: Cricket fraternity hails Indian batsmen's heroic effort as Sydney Test ends in draw

Monday, January 11, 2021
     
The Indian batsmen produced a herculean effort as the third Test in Sydney ended in a draw.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2021 13:14 IST
The Indian batsmen produced a herculean effort as the third Test in Sydney ended in a draw.

Team India produced a heroic performance on the final day of the third Test to force the game to a draw in Sydney. Despite facing an early setback in captain Ajinkya Rahane's wicket, Rishabh Pant (97), Cheteshwar Pujara (77), Ravichandran Ashwin (39*) and Hanuma Vihari (23*) fought valiantly to secure a draw, ensuring the series remains level at 1-1.

Chasing a mammoth target of 407, India reached 334/5 after batting for 131 overs before both the teams decided to shake hands on the final day of the Test match. Vihari, who batted with a sore hamstring throughout the course of his innings, showed great resilience and remained unbeaten on 23 after facing 161 deliveries.

He was supported brilliantly by Ashwin who also suffered a lot of blows on his body but didn't throw away his wicket and remained not on 39 from 128 deliveries.

Earlier, Pant and Pujara shared a 148-run partnership for the fifth wicket after the visitors lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) very early in the day. The duo scored runs at a brisk pace and in fact, not only put India in a position to draw the Test, but also gave the visitors an unlikely hope of an improbable win.

As India secured an incredible draw in Sydney, Twitter lauded the side's effort:

 

