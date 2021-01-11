AUS vs IND: Cricket fraternity hails Indian batsmen's heroic effort as Sydney Test ends in draw

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indian batsmen produced a herculean effort as the third Test in Sydney ended in a draw.

Team India produced a heroic performance on the final day of the third Test to force the game to a draw in Sydney. Despite facing an early setback in captain Ajinkya Rahane's wicket, Rishabh Pant (97), Cheteshwar Pujara (77), Ravichandran Ashwin (39*) and Hanuma Vihari (23*) fought valiantly to secure a draw, ensuring the series remains level at 1-1.

Chasing a mammoth target of 407, India reached 334/5 after batting for 131 overs before both the teams decided to shake hands on the final day of the Test match. Vihari, who batted with a sore hamstring throughout the course of his innings, showed great resilience and remained unbeaten on 23 after facing 161 deliveries.

He was supported brilliantly by Ashwin who also suffered a lot of blows on his body but didn't throw away his wicket and remained not on 39 from 128 deliveries.

Earlier, Pant and Pujara shared a 148-run partnership for the fifth wicket after the visitors lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) very early in the day. The duo scored runs at a brisk pace and in fact, not only put India in a position to draw the Test, but also gave the visitors an unlikely hope of an improbable win.

As India secured an incredible draw in Sydney, Twitter lauded the side's effort:

What a remarkable determination showed by @ashwinravi99 & @hanumavihari and a brilliant game displayed by Team India with the series currently at draw. Extremely proud of your game today🙌 #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/l9qUMmWBUO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021

Pic1 - Till Rishabh Pant was at the crease.

Pic2- Pujara, Vihari and Ashwin.



And the combination of these 2 made it a fantastic Test Match. Feel so so proud of the Team,

Pant showed why he needs to b treated differently & d grit showed by Vihari, Pujara & Ashwin was unbelievable pic.twitter.com/aU3qN6O3JF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

Hats of to both @Hanumavihari and @ashwinravi99 to draw the test! A lot has to be said about vihari for his grit and determination even after being injured! This knock is as good as any hundred in test cricket! Ashwin always had the talent to be a main allrounder! #AUSvsIND — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 11, 2021

What a remarkable performance by Team India. Once again great show of resilience under grave provocation, spate of injuries and several key players missing. Bravo! #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021