AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 5: Steve Smith removes Rishabh Pant's guard marks on crease after drinks break

Australia's Steve Smith shadow-batted as he came to the crease after the drinks break, and proceeded to remove Rishabh Pant's guard marks.

The third Test between India and Australia is slowly moving towards an exciting finish after an aggressive intent from Rishabh Pant is steering India close to the 407-run target in Sydney.

Pant started slowly but took on the charge after spending some time at the crease, taking on the Australian bowlers -- Nathan Lyon in particular. The wicketkeeper-batsman reached his half-century in 64 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes.

After the drinks break in the first session, however, Australia's no.49 - Steve Smith did try to unsettle Pant by removing his guard marks on the pitch.

Smith shadow-batted at the crease, and proceeded to scuffle out the guard marks, forcing Pant to retake the guard.

After drinks break Aussie comes to shadow bat and scuffs out the batsmen's guard marks.



Rishabh Pant then returns and has to take guard again.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/aDkcGKgUJC — Cricket Badger (@cricket_badger) January 11, 2021

Earlier, India were given a 407-run target after Australia declared their second innings on 312/6 on Day 4 of the Sydney Test. Rohit Sharma made a promising start but threw his wicket away after completing the half-century.

Early on Day 5, Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed on 4. However, the duo of Pant and Pujara have since braved the Aussie bowling attack.

Enroute his innings, Pant also became the first visiting player to score 25+ runs in his first ten innings on Australian soil.