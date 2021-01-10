AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 4: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill make unique opening record on Australian soil

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The pair became the first from the subcontinent to add 50+ runs for the first wicket across the two innings in this century.

India's opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill registered their name in a unique record during the ongoing Sydney Test. In the second innings, the duo added 71 runs for the first wicket, thus becoming the only second opening duo from India; and third from the subcontinent to put 50+ runs for the opening partnership in Australia.

The duo added 70 runs for the first wicket in the first innings of the Test.

India are chasing a 407-run target to take a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The opening pair of Abid Ali & Farokh Engineer, in 1968, was the first from the subcontinent to score a total of more than 50 runs in both the innings. Incidentally, they also achieved the feat in 1968.

28 years later, Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Chandika Hathurusingha added 50+ runs for the opening wicket across both the innings in Adelaide.

Earlier, Australia on Sunday declared their second innings at 312/6 at Tea on Day Four, thus setting a 407-run target for India in the ongoing third Test at the SCG.

Umpires called the end of the second session after Cameron Green, who scored 84, got out after being caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha against Jasprit Bumrah. Green shared a 104-run partnership off just 116 balls with skipper Tim Paine who remained unbeaten at 39.