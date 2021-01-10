AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 4: Cops evict fans after Mohammed Siraj subjected to further abuse at SCG

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Siraj has been targeted with alleged abuse again, leading to cops evicting a section of fans on Day 4 of Sydney Test.

Mohammed Siraj has been targeted with alleged abuse again, which led to the cops evicting a section of fans including four men during the fourth day of the ongoing Sydney Test.

Siraj, along with the members of Team India, complained to the umpires after the Indian bowler was targeted with abuse from the fans. The security officials sprung into action straightaway, and evicted the section of fans from the stadiums.

This was the second successive day when Siraj was subjected to abuse from fans. At the end of Day 3, the BCCI lodged an official complaint over racist abuse towards Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Watch, as cops evict the fans from stadium:

Again Siraj has been Abused by the Australian Crowd. 😡 These are the guys who was abusing Siraj😡😡.#Siraj #bumrah #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oa4Osd3vOU — Sujal Jaiswal (@sujal_jaiswal16) January 10, 2021

A total of six fans were removed by the security officials, following Siraj's complaint to the umpires.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, as quoted by cricket.com.au. “If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."