IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: Cummins gets five, Nitish Reddy impresses again as India set target of 19

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Cummins gets five, Nitish Reddy impresses again as India set target of 19

India vs Australia Live Updates: After a point, it almost seemed like India were playing against just one man, Travis Head. It has happened twice in the past - the WTC final and World Cup 2023 final - and Head ensured on both occasions to take his side to victory and this time, it doesn't look any different. Head helped Australia take a 157-run lead in the first innings and Starc and Co did what they do with the shiny new pink ball under lights - make the opposition crumble. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy to their credit, fought excellently, but for it to come to that point India had to lose their five recognised batters, one after the other. Shubman Gill showed some fight but that's all. India still have a 29-run deficit to clean up before thinking about getting a lead. Australia are in the driver's seat and in all probability, the match should end today. Follow the live score and updates form Day 3 of the second Test-