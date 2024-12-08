IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: Cummins gets five, Nitish Reddy impresses again as India set target of 19

India have been bowled out for 175 as Scott Boland ends with three wickets for the innings. It's Travis Head who holds on to a skier as Mohammed Siraj, talk about circle getting completed. India added 47 runs on the third morning and now Australia just needs 19 runs to level the series.
He just hit a six off his IPL captain Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy fell into the trap the very next ball as he upper cut the bouncer straight to the third man's throat which was very fine, for this very shot. Australia are just one wicket away from bowling India out.
India lead Australia by three runs and Australia have to bat again.
Pat Cummins gets rid of Harshit Rana for a duck. India are 155/8 and trail by two more runs.
R Ashwin is gone now! Cummins bowled a bouncer and Ashwin on the pull could only get a thin edge straight to the wicketkeeper and been sent packing for just 7. India are seven down and still trailing.
That should be it? Rishabh Pant couldn't hold himself back from having a tame poke at the Mitchell Starc delivery outside the off-stump and Steve Smith grabs a simple chance at second slip. India are six down and the trail is still 29. Can Nitish Reddy stay for some time?
Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy are in the middle, Mitchell Starc has the ball as both teams are out at the Adelaide Oval under bright, hot sun for what seems to be the final day of the Test match. India's batting and bowling weren't of the best quality in Adelaide but a fight for lives, is what everyone wants to see from Indian batters and players.
Mitchell Starc was bowling like a dream. The ball was Starc's muse. It could swing and thud into the stumps even if it had pitched outside the wide line, that's how good Starc was bowling in the night session. India lost five wickets in the final session and Starc, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins, every bowler almost felt like double the size in the conditions.
Siraj yorks Head, he celebrates, is pumped up. Head says something, Siraj hits back. Head abuses, Siraj waves his hand as a signal for the batter to leave. It got heated. Both had their versions. Siraj was booed. Siraj was on the receiving end on social media as well but since Head got his team into a winning position, he escaped criticism.
It's not often that one man, who has terrorised you in the past, has a number on you in such a manner that he feels invincible, that's been Travis Head against Rohit Sharma-led India. WTC Final, World Cup 2023 final and now this, India probably threw everything at him, hoping for something to stick and it did eventually but Head had scored 140 runs by then and potentially taken the game away from the visitors.
It's probably the final day of the Test match and the Indian team wouldn't like to go down without a fight. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy gave the Indian team some hope in the wee hours but given how Starc and Co bowled with the pink cherry, the ominous signs will continue. The duo is expected to overhaul the 29-run deficit but it wouldn't be a stretch if Australia gets a 30-40 runs target to win. Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and Australia, the third and final day (most likely)-
