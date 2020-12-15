AUS vs IND: Cameron Green to make Test debut if he passes concussion test, confirms Justin Langer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Langer also came in support of under-fire opener Joe Burns and further confirmed that Marnus Labuschagne will not open for Australia in the Test series.

Australia head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that Cameron Green will receive his maiden Test cap on Thursday if he passes the concussion test. Green was hit on the head while bowling during the warm-up game against India.

The all-rounder, who scored a century in the first practice match against India A, has been in brilliant form throughout the Australian summer. However, he was diagnosed with mild concussion following the incident in the second warm-up match.

"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer said in a media conference on Tuesday.

"We're just going through the concussion protocols.

"We all saw, it was a very unusual incident that happened with him.

"If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good, I've seen him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news."

Green will train with the Australian squad in Adelaide if he passes the test.

"He's a terrific young bloke, he's obviously an excellent talent, he's earned the right for selection through his performances through Sheffield Shield cricket," Langer further said.

"If he's fit and available then he'll make his Test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family."

Langer was also supportive of Joe Burns, who has registered a string of low scores throughout his first-class outings since the return of cricket action in Australia.

In the two practice matches against Indians, Burns scored 4, 0, 0, and 1.

"I have been backing Joe the whole time. He is a very good player, you don't lose your talent overnight. He also understands that runs are the greatest currency to any player and he's been a bit light on," Langer said.

"We'll get eyes on him today, see how he's going, have a chat with him and we will make our decision on who will open in the next day or so."

Langer also confirmed that Marnus Labuschagne won't be opening for Australia. "Marnus won't be opening, he is done an amazing job at number three. Steve Smith does an amazing job at number four. We will try and stay as settled as possible while Warner is injured. We've got some tough decisions to be made," said Langer.