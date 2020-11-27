Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st ODI: Watch IND vs AUS match online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 broadcast on TV and live streaming online. The India vs Australia 1st ODI (IND vs AUS) live streaming is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as live cricket tv, cricket live score, sonyliv live cricket match today online, sony ten live, sony six live, india vs australia live cricket match, ind vs aus live match, ind vs aus live cricket streaming, india vs australia sonyliv, india vs australia live score, and, india vs australia live cricket match online details on indiatvnews.com.

Team India returns to action after a gap of more than eight months when the side takes on Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday. This will also mark the beginning of India's campaign in the ODI Super League, which was launched after the COVID-19 pandemic in July. England and Ireland played the first game of the Super League. Virat Kohli's men will be upbeat to make a strong return to international cricket, but the side lacks the experience of one of its key batsmen in Rohit Sharma. This will also be India's first international outing since the retirement of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who called time on his playing career in August earlier this year. KL Rahul is expected to take the wicketkeeping gloves in the match against Australia today. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch live streaming cricket India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Match Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on SonyTEN and SonySIX. LIVE BLOG

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st ODI: AUS 0/0 in 0 overs against IND in Sydney

At what time does the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 begin?

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 begin will start at 09.10 AM.

When is the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020?

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 will take place on November 27. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020?

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams