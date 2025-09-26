India U19 thump Australia U19 by 167 runs in 3rd ODI, continue 30-year-old unbeaten run in bilateral series India U19 have whitewashed Australia U19 in a three-match series, winning the final ODI by 167 runs. This is their fourth consecutive bilateral series win in Youth ODIs. Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel and Vedant Trivedi were the heroes for the Indian colts.

India U19 thumped the Australia U19 team in the third and final Youth ODI by 167 runs to complete a whitewash in the three-match series. It was a clinical performance from the visitors as they defended 280 runs comfortably, skittling the home team for just 113 runs in 28.3 overs. This is the fourth consecutive series win for the Indian colts over Australia in bilaterals and they haven't lost since 1995.

As far as the match is concerned, India U19 batted first after their captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss. However, they lost their openers with only 36 runs on the board. But Vedant Trivedi held the innings together beautifully, scoring 86 runs off 92 balls while Rahul Kumar also notched up a solid half-century to propel the visiting team. Vihaan Malhotra also played his part at number three, with a score of 40.

Thanks to these solid contributions, India U19 posted 280 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs. Will Byrom and Kasey Barton shared six wickets between them equally as India Under-19 collapsed from being 246/4 to 262/9 in the death overs.

Indian bowlers stun Australia

Having dominated the Aussies earlier in the series as well, the Indian bowlers were spot on yet again, picking wickets at regular intervals. Udhav Mohan started it off, accounting for three wickets with the new ball and then Khilan Patel and Kanishk Chouhan took over to leave the Aussies reeling.

Khilan inflicted the collapse as Australia Under-19 were 89/3 at one stage and they ended up getting skittled for 113 runs in the 29th over of the innings. Khilan Patel picked up four wickets for just 26 runs in his spell while Mohan returned with figures of 3/26. Kanishk also played his part in the win, picking up two wickets for just 18 runs in his six overs.

After dominating the hosts in the ODI series, India A will now be keen on putting up a good show in the two-match Youth Test series that starts from September 30.

